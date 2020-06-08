National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities downgraded Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE MSI opened at C$32.40 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 107.00%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

