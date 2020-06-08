FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$79.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$36.48 and a 52-week high of C$105.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.731 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.