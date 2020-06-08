FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

FBK stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $872.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 44,750 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $998,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,748,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.