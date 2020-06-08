Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

OTLK opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities
Piper Sandler Comments on Cerner Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Cerner Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc Issued By B. Riley
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc Issued By B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report