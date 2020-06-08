Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

OTLK opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

