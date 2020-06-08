FY2020 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Raised by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29).

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

