Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TSE PRU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.00. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

