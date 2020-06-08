FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

NYSE VVV opened at $19.61 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 171,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 806,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

