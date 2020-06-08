Analysts Expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $511.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $523.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.10 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $557.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.