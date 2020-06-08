United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $161.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after buying an additional 480,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after buying an additional 435,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 81.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after buying an additional 321,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

