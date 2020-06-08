Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.70 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $290.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.69 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $309.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $46.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect Hain Celestial Group Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.17 Million
Analysts Expect Hain Celestial Group Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.17 Million
United Rentals, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion
United Rentals, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion
Chart Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.70 Million
Chart Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.70 Million
Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.98 Million
Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.98 Million
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report