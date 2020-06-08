Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $290.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.69 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $309.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $46.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

