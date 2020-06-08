Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

