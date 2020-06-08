Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report sales of $102.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. GoPro reported sales of $292.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $685.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.40 million to $749.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $777.69 million, with estimates ranging from $736.77 million to $838.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $54,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 101.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,144 shares during the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

