Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.84 Million

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $69.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.48 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $39.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $238.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $243.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $382.11 million, with estimates ranging from $293.24 million to $470.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $23.60 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,987,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

