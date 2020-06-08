Zacks: Analysts Expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post sales of $194.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $226.40 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $458.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $788.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $724.01 million to $828.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $761.21 million, with estimates ranging from $512.62 million to $875.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million.

GPOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 234,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 6.60. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.