Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.00 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $618.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.90 million. Garmin reported sales of $954.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.53 on Monday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

