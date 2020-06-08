B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 243.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,726 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 25.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 939,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 189,147 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,134,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,452. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

