Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$481.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$510.74 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

