GAN Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 15th (NYSE:GAN)

GAN’s (NYSE:GAN) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 15th. GAN had issued 6,380,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $54,230,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During GAN’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

