Wedbush Weighs in on MarineMax Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

