Analysts Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SBH opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $115,605. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

