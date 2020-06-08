DA Davidson Comments on Greif, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE:GEF opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Greif by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,575,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 107.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greif by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 101,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $3,130,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

