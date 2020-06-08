Brokers Offer Predictions for Reinsurance Group of America Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

NYSE RGA opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $120,200,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

