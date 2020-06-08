eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.82 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

