Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $970.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $948.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $993.20 million. Ventas reported sales of $950.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

NYSE:VTR opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

