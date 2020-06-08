Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

THO opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Thor Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thor Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.