Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Decreased by Analyst

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of $318.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.72.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

