Critical Contrast: AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) versus Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 133.06 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -17.54 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -19.75

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA MED LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AVITA MED LTD/S and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 14 0 3.00

AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.33%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.31, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -71.12% -62.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

