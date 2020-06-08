Comparing Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) & Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% Blue Bird 2.37% -61.92% 10.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Blue Bird’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Blue Bird’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.42 $24.30 million $1.49 10.60

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

