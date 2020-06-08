Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Alberton Acquisition (NYSE:CFFA) Financial Survey

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Alberton Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -21.80% 8.72% 3.26% Alberton Acquisition N/A 70.30% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Alberton Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 2.92 $98.08 million $1.64 6.83 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Alberton Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Alberton Acquisition

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

