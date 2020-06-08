Contrasting Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) & Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAP)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million ($22.69) -0.01 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.20 -$468.95 million $0.45 2.16

Bellatrix Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chaparral Energy. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bellatrix Exploration and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chaparral Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 518.56%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78% Chaparral Energy -153.15% 4.63% 2.29%

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Bellatrix Exploration on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

