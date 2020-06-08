Head to Head Contrast: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) vs. Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 5.57% 6.57% 1.54% Axis Capital 0.73% -0.38% -0.07%

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Heritage Insurance pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Axis Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.73 $28.64 million $0.95 13.88 Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.67 $323.47 million $2.52 16.29

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Axis Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Axis Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Insurance and Axis Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Axis Capital 1 2 3 0 2.33

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.20%. Axis Capital has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.95%. Given Axis Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Heritage Insurance.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

