Financial Survey: Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) & Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Federated Investors pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federated Investors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Federated Investors has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federated Investors and Janus Henderson Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors $1.33 billion 1.98 $272.34 million $2.69 9.67 Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 2.09 $427.60 million $2.47 10.02

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Investors. Federated Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Investors and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Janus Henderson Group 3.74% 9.98% 6.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Federated Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Federated Investors and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors 0 4 1 0 2.20 Janus Henderson Group 2 6 3 0 2.09

Federated Investors presently has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.10%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $21.07, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. Given Federated Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Janus Henderson Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

