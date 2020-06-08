Nord/LB Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €20.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.36 ($27.16).

Get AXA alerts:

CS stock opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.66. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.