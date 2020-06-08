JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.55 ($44.83).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €36.00 ($41.86) on Friday. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a one year high of €42.22 ($49.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.77 and a 200-day moving average of €25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.65.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Analyst Recommendations for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

