Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $261.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.