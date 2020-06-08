Tata Motors (TTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, June 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM opened at $7.45 on Monday. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Several research firms recently commented on TTM. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

