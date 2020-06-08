Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSQ opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.93. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Earnings History for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

