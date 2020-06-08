Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSQ opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.93. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

