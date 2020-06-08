Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $125.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.61 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

