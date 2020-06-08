Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prothena reported a narrower loss in the first quarter of 2020 but missed on sales. Its efforts to develop the pipeline are impressive as well. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab. The collaboration not only bolsters Prothena’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursement and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop the pipeline utilizing the latter’s expertise is also a positive. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $10.75 on Friday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $5,350,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $5,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 131,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 87.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

