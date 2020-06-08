Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 367,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 17,381.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135,229 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 80,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 652,963 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.