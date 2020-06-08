Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $5.90 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kubota Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Kubota Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Orion Energy Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Orion Energy Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Prothena Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Prothena Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ReNeuron Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
ReNeuron Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Banco Santander Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Banco Santander Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Chartered to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Chartered to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report