Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

Shares of SHAK opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

