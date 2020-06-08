Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.25 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $380,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

