Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Alector has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,463,165.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,037 shares of company stock valued at $17,465,664. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $2,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kubota Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Kubota Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Orion Energy Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Orion Energy Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Prothena Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Prothena Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ReNeuron Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
ReNeuron Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Banco Santander Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Banco Santander Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Chartered to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Chartered to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report