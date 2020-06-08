Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Alector has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,463,165.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,037 shares of company stock valued at $17,465,664. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $2,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

