BidaskClub Downgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Shares of AMED opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.16 per share, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,937 shares of company stock worth $6,146,100 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

