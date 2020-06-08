BidaskClub Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to “Hold”

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of ARCB opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

