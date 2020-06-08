Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

