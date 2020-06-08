Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report sales of $51.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $52.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $207.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $209.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $205.76 million, with estimates ranging from $203.72 million to $207.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $45.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

