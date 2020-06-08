Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) – Zacks Investment Research raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.33 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.