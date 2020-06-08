Toro Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toro in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Toro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $81,847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $58,759,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $33,106,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $4,722,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

